The euro currency is starting to press higher against the US dollar after finding strong technical support from the 1.0915 level. The EURUSD pair is attracting technical buying as price is making bullish higher highs and lower lows across various time frames. Technical analysis shows that the 1.1060 resistance level is the next major upside target for EURUSD bulls this week.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0915 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1020 and 1.1060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.0915 level, key support is found at the 1.0890 and 1.0840 levels.