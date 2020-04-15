The euro is continuing to struggle to break above the 1.0980 resistance level against the US dollar as the greenback starts to attract buying interest. The EURUSD pair may be consolidating ahead of the release of important monthly US retail sales data later today. A heavily negative number could cause the EURUSD pair to break above the 1.0980 level and rally towards the 1.1060 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0915 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0980 and 1.1060 levels.

The EURUSD pair is bearish while trading below the 1.0915 level, key support is found at the 1.0890 and 1.0840 levels.