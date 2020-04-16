Upside risks dominated the US Dollar against the Canadian Dollar on Wednesday. The currency pair surged by 253 basis points or 1.83% during yesterday’s trading session.

As for the near future, the exchange rate will most likely continue to edge higher within this session. The possible target for bullish traders would be at the 1.4250 mark.

Although, the USD/CAD currency exchange rate might make a retracement towards the monthly pivot point at 1.4013 during the following trading session.

