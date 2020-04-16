The euro currency is starting to appear increasingly weak against the US dollar as the pair starts to settle below the 1.0900 support level. Technical analysis shows that a drop below the 1.0850 level could cause EURUSD pair to decline towards the 1.0800 support level. Bulls need to break back above the 1.0900 resistance level to start to encourage technical buying again.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0980 and 1.1060 level.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0900 level. Key support is found at the 1.0850 and 1.0800 levels.