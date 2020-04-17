The Australian Dollar surged by 114 pips or 1.81% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The 200– hour simple moving average provided support for the exchange rate during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the AUD/USD currency pair could decline within this session. A potential breakout through the lower boundary of an ascending channel pattern could occur.

However, a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average could provide support for the currency exchange rate during the following trading session.