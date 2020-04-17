The Euro holds in red for the third consecutive day and probes again below cracked strong Fibo support at 1.0831 (61.8% of 1.0635/1.1147) after Thursday’s attack failed to clearly break lower.

Stronger dollar weighs on the single currency, which accelerated lower after bull-trap above 55DMA.

Converged 5/10DMA’s and 30/55DMA’s are about to form bears-crosses which would additionally weigh on bearish technical studies.

Close below 1.0831 would boost negative signals for test of 1.0768 (6 Apr low) and 1.0756 (Fibo 76.4%), violation of which would open way towards key support at 1.0635 (three-year low, posted on 23 Mar).

Bears are expected to remain intact while the price stays below 10 DMA (1.0886) which capped the action during Asian trading.

Res: 1.0886, 1.0911, 1.0951, 1.0961

Sup: 1.0817, 1.0800, 1.0768, 1.0756