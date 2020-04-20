The Euro holds in directionless, 25-pips range on Monday, with attempts to extend last Friday’s recovery remaining capped by 1.0891/99 (broken Fibo 50% of 1.0637/1.1147 ascend, reinforced by converged 5/10DMA’s and broken bull-trendline off 1.0635).

Daily studies are in negative setup, with near-term action being weighed down by last week’s bull-trap.

While the upside stays limited, risk of repeated probe below cracked support at 1.0831 (Fibo 61.8%) exists, with close below to open way for bearish extension towards 1.0768/56 (6 Apr low / Fibo 76.4%).

Res: 1.0899, 1.0915, 1.0943, 1.0959

Sup: 1.0831, 1.0811, 1.0768, 1.0756