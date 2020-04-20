The pair is trading within a range that extends into third straight day and moving around broken Fibo level at 107.69 (38.2% of 101.18/111.71).

Directionless near-term mode is supported by flat daily momentum and RSI, but a cluster of daily MA’s above the price (laying within 108.00/87 zone) weighs and keeps near-term bias with bears.

Repeated upside failure would add to signals that recent risk mode is fading that would increase bearish pressure for retest of pivotal 106.92 support (1 / 15 Apr double-bottom) loss of which would generate bearish signal on completion of daily failure swing pattern for extension of bear-leg from 111.71 (24 Mar high).

Alternative scenario would require break above 109.00/00 zone to neutralize bears.

Res: 108.00, 108.30, 108.60, 108.87

Sup: 107.46, 107.16, 106.92, 106.44