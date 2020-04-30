Bitcoin has continued its recent breakout rally, with the number one cryptocurrency advancing towards the $9,400 resistance area. Technical analysis shows that BTCUSD bulls may be aiming for the $10,400 resistance level ahead of the upcoming halving event. The $8,800 level is seen as the foremost area of technical support for the BTCUSD pair below the $9,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $8,000 level, key resistance is found at the $9,400 and the $10,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $8,000, sellers may test the $7,800 and $7,460 support levels.