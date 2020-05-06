The US Dollar has surged by 129 pips or 1.34% against the Swiss Franc since May 1. The currency pair breached the 50-, 100– and 200– period SMAs during yesterday’s trading session.

The exchange rate will most likely continue to edge higher within this week’s trading sessions. A breakout through the upper boundary of a junior descending channel could occur.

However, a resistance cluster formed by the weekly R1 and the monthly R1 near the 0.9750 area could provide resistance for the USD/CHF currency exchange rate in the short-term.