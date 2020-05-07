Bitcoin is struggling to overcome the important $9,400 resistance level as bulls repeatedly fail to break through this ley technical area. If bulls are rejected from this area the BTCUSD pair could easily fall back towards the $8,000 support region over the shor-term. A breakout above this area could see the BTCUSD pair rallying towards the $9,600 and possibly the $10,000 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $8,700 level, key resistance is found at the $9,400 and the $9,600 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $8,700, sellers may test the $8,400 and $8,000 support levels.