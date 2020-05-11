The euro currency faces a pivotal week ahead against the US dollar after sellers failed to hold price beneath the 1.0770 level last week. EURUSD bulls could start to target the 1.0990 resistance level this week if they can gain traction above the 1.0900 handles. Traders should note that the sentiment towards the greenback is still fairly weak after Friday’s bearish monthly jobs report.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0880 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0990 and 1.1070 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0880 level. Key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.