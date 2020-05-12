Key Highlights

GBP/USD failed to continue above 1.2450 and declined below 1.2350.

A major resistance zone is forming near the 1.2400 level on the 4-hours chart.

There is a risk of a larger decline if there is a break below the 1.2250 support zone.

The US Consumer Price Index is likely to increase 0.8% in April 2020 (YoY).

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

This past week, the British Pound found support near the 1.2260 level and recovered against the US Dollar. However, GBP/USD failed to continue above 1.2450 and started a fresh decline.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the pair traded as high as 1.2466 and declined below the 1.2400 support zone. Besides, there was a break below the 1.2350 support zone.

The pair tested the 1.2280 level and settled well below both the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) and the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours).

On the downside, there are key supports near the 1.2260 and 1.2250 levels. If there is a downside break below the 1.2250 support zone, there is a risk of a larger decline towards the 1.2200 and 1.2150 levels.

Conversely, GBP/USD might attempt a fresh increase above 1.2350. However, there is a major resistance zone is forming near the 1.2400 level and a connecting bearish trend line on the same chart.

Therefore, a successful close above the 1.2400 resistance zone and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours) is needed to start a convincing upward move in the coming sessions.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair failed to clear the 1.0900 resistance and it is currently sliding towards the 1.0750 support zone.

Upcoming Economic Releases