Ethereum Drops Another 3% Below $3,500 – Time for Panic or Opportunity?

Risk assets have been yo-yoing since mid-October, with fundamentals turning increasingly obscure amid the absence of US data, leaving investors hesitant to take on new risk.

Cryptocurrencies have also been flashing mixed signals following the early-October rallies in Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum.

Despite ongoing market cap outflows, the crypto space has made solid progress this year.

Crypto Total Market Cap Weekly Chart, November 13, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Still, with prices now down roughly 32% from the $4,950 August peak, the hype in ETH has cooled substantially.

Yet, it’s often when fewer people are watching that true opportunities emerge—though the question remains: is this a dip to buy or a reason to panic?

Overstretched tech valuations continue to weigh on markets, as reflected in today’s weakness across stock indices, and crypto is facing similar pressure.

From an investment standpoint, the long term will reveal its truth—but for those without a crystal ball, a prudent approach is Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA), which involves gradually building positions over time.

For traders, the focus should stay on support and resistance levels—spotting trends between them and reacting when those levels break.

Let’s now look these levels through a multi-timeframe Ethereum analysis.

Daily overview of the Crypto Market, November 13, 2025 – Source: Finviz

Ethereum (ETH) Multi-timeframe technical analysis

Daily Chart

Ethereum (ETH) Daily Chart, November 13, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Having broken its April 2025 explosive upward channel, the picture for ETH is tilting more bearish, as strong flows have brought the second-Crypto below its $3,500 momentum pivot.

Multiple attempts to break resistances have been met with consequent selloffs, leading to the formation of lower-highs.

A balancing rebound last Tuesday (Nov 4) marked a temporary bottom at $3,053 – the rest will be to see if the bottom holds in an eventual double bottom or if its breaks, but for now these prices are still 8% from here (But never underestimate Crypto volatility!).

4H Chart and levels

Ethereum (ETH) 4H Chart, November 13, 2025 – Source: TradingView

Levels of interest for ETH trading:

Support Levels:

$2,100 June War support

$2,500 to 2,700 June Consolidation

Recent lows $3,053

$3,500 (+/- $50) Main Current Pivot

Resistance Levels:

$3,500 (+/- $50) Main Current Pivot

$3,650 Descending channel highs

$3,800 September lows

$4,000 to Dec 2024 top Higher timeframe pivot zone

$4,950 Current new All-time highs

1H Chart

Ethereum (ETH) 1H Chart, November 13, 2025 – Source: TradingView

ETH is oscillating in a shorter timeframe descending channel which serves as immediate momentum indicator:

Breaking below its support line ($3,300 to $3,330) points at more aggressive selling

Bouncing at the lows of the channel points to a short-term revisit of the $3,500 Pivot Zone.

Further upwards, a break above $3,700 (with preferably a session/weekly close), points to a more stable rebound that may serve for future rallies.

Safe Trades!