EUR/USD Starts the Week Quietly

EUR/USD began the week around 1.1600. The main currency pair closed last week virtually unchanged. Markets continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East. Despite ongoing uncertainty, a series of conflicting signals from the US and Iran has bolstered investor hopes for a possible diplomatic agreement.

At the same time, oil prices remain approximately 50% higher than pre-conflict levels. This dynamic continues to sustain inflationary pressure, forcing major central banks to maintain a cautious approach to monetary policy.

Minutes from the last FOMC meeting revealed that most Fed officials still allow for the possibility of additional rate hikes, particularly if inflation remains stubbornly above the 2% target.

Meanwhile, markets are increasingly pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike by the end of the year.

US markets will be closed on Monday, so volatility in EUR/USD is expected to be minimal.

Technical Analysis

On the H4 chart of EUR/USD, the pair is trading within a consolidation range around 1.1616, currently extending up to 1.1640. A move lower to 1.1600 (testing from above) is likely, followed by a rise towards 1.1660. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the MACD indicator, with its signal line above zero and pointing firmly upwards, indicating continued bullish momentum.

On the H1 chart, the market has completed the structure of the next growth wave to the 1.1640 level. A decline to 1.1600 is likely, followed by a rise to 1.1660, and another decline to 1.1555. Technically, this scenario is confirmed by the Stochastic oscillator. Its signal line is below 50 and pointing firmly downwards to 20.

Conclusion

EUR/USD is trading quietly at the start of the week, with markets caught between geopolitical hopes and persistent inflationary pressures. While conflicting signals from the US and Iran have raised expectations of a potential diplomatic breakthrough, oil prices remain sharply elevated, around 50% above pre-conflict levels, keeping central banks on alert. FOMC minutes revealed that most Fed officials still see the possibility of additional rate hikes if inflation stays above target, and markets are now pricing in a 25-basis-point hike by year-end. With US markets closed for a holiday, volatility is expected to remain subdued. Technically, near-term downside towards 1.1600 and potentially 1.1555 appears likely before any potential bounce.