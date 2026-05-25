GBP/USD Turns Bullish Again While EUR/GBP Drops More

GBP/USD is showing positive signs above 1.3440 and 1.3460. EUR/GBP declined and is now consolidating losses below 0.8680.

Important Takeaways for GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Analysis Today

The British Pound started a fresh increase above 1.3420 to enter a positive zone.

There is a bullish trend line forming with support at 1.3450 on the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen.

EUR/GBP is trading in a bearish zone below the 0.8660 pivot level.

There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near 0.8650 on the hourly chart at FXOpen.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of GBP/USD at FXOpen, the pair remained well-bid above 1.3350. The British Pound started a decent increase above 1.3400 against the US Dollar.

The bulls were able to push the pair above the 50-hour simple moving average and 1.3440. The pair even climbed above 1.3480. A high was formed at 1.3490, and the pair is now consolidating gains above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the 1.3395 swing low to the 1.3490 high.

On the upside, the GBP/USD chart indicates that the pair is facing resistance near 1.3490. The next hurdle for the bulls could be 1.3500. A close above 1.3500 could open the doors for a move toward 1.3550. Any more gains might send GBP/USD toward 1.3600.

On the downside, the bulls might remain active near 1.3450. There is also a bullish trend line forming with support at 1.3450. If there is a downside break below 1.3450, the pair could accelerate lower.

The first major support could be at 1.3430 and the 61.8% Fib retracement, below which the pair could test 1.3470. The next key area for the bulls could be 1.3415, below which the pair could test 1.3395. Any more losses could lead the pair toward 1.3350.

EUR/GBP Technical Analysis

On the hourly chart of EUR/GBP at FXOpen, the pair started a steady decline from well above 0.8700. The Euro traded below 0.8680 against the British Pound.

The EUR/GBP chart suggests that the pair even declined below 0.8660 and the 50-hour simple moving average. A low was formed at 0.8630, and the pair is now consolidating losses below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the 0.8730 swing high to the 0.8630 low.

The pair is now facing resistance near a connecting bearish trend line at 0.8650. The next major barrier for the bulls could be 0.8665 and the 38.2% Fib retracement.

A close above 0.8665 might accelerate gains. In the stated case, the bulls may perhaps aim for a test of 0.8670. Any more gains might send the pair toward the 0.8730 pivot. The main hurdle for the bulls might be at 0.8780.

Immediate support could sit near 0.8630. The first key zone migbt be at 0.8600. A downside break below 0.8600 might call for more downsides. In the stated case, the pair could drop toward 0.8565.

Trade over 50 forex markets 24 hours a day with FXOpen. Take advantage of low commissions, deep liquidity, and spreads from 0.0 pips (additional fees may apply). Open your FXOpen account now or learn more about trading forex with FXOpen.

This article represents the opinion of the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand only. It is not to be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation with respect to products and services provided by the Companies operating under the FXOpen brand, nor is it to be considered financial advice.