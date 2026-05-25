HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Reclaims 1.1600, But Can Bulls Extend Gains?

EUR/USD Reclaims 1.1600, But Can Bulls Extend Gains?

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By XM.com

Overview: EURUSD opened with a bullish gap, reclaiming 1.1600, yet caution remains warranted as the pair trades below a dense SMA cluster and the uptrend line, keeping the near-term bias neutral despite the rebound from last week’s 1.1575 low.

Momentum: Momentum is still subdued, with the RSI and MACD in negative territory, though the RSI is edging higher, suggesting early signs of stabilization.

Bullish scenario: A decisive break above the 20-day SMA just below 1.1700 – around 1.1685, could pave the way for a retest of monthly highs near 1.1787, and potentially the April 17 peak at 1.1845.

Risk: A break below 1.1600 may reinforce the neutral outlook in the near term, while a breach of 1.1575 could trigger renewed downside pressure.

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