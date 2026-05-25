HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisBrent Gaps Lower and Falls Below $100, on Growing Optimism over US-Iran...

Brent Gaps Lower and Falls Below $100, on Growing Optimism over US-Iran Peace Talks

Windsor Brokers Ltd
By Windsor Brokers Ltd

Brent oil opened with a gap-lower and hit the lowest in more than two weeks on Monday ($96.88), driven by fresh wave of optimism about potential US-Iran peace deal, although key points of negotiations are still to be discussed.

Fresh weakness broke through initial supports, provided by triangle support line / 55DMA ($103.99/$102.73 respectively), dipped below psychological $100 level and penetrated ascending daily cloud (top of the cloud lays at $99.56) also denting Fibo support at $97.23 (61.8% of $86.08/$115.26 upleg).

Technical picture on daily chart weakened as the action continues to gain negative momentum and 10DMA crossed below 20DMA that signals increasing pressure at the downside.

Daily close below $100 (will be the first one in over a month) is needed to confirm negative signal and keep bears for attempts through next pivotal support at $96.09 (May 7 higher low), violation of which to unmask targets at $92.97 (Fibo 76.4%) and $90 (round figure).

Meanwhile, the action may take a breather above cracked $97.23 support and $96.09, due to oversold conditions.

Upticks (in persistent favorable fundamentals) should be limited and mark positioning for fresh push lower, with broken $100 and $100.67 (broken 50% retracement) acting as solid barriers which should ideally cap.

Only stronger bounce that would fill today’s gap and return into triangle, would sideline bears.

Res: 100.00; 100.67; 103.01; 104.64.
Sup: 97.23; 96.09; 94.22; 92.97.

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Windsor Brokers Ltd
Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

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