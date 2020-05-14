The GBP/USD could make a potential retracement if the price holds above 1.8888. We can spot a consolidation at the POC zone.

The GBP/AUD has been consolidating near the bottom and we might see a push to the upside. Rejections off the zone should target 1.9059 and 1.9154. Only the loss of M H3 camarilla pivot could make the price go deeper down, continuing the downtrend. Pay close attention to candlesticks as the price on the GBP/AUD is volatile, making 147 pips on the average of 5 days.