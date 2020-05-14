Bitcoin appears increasingly bullish in the short-term after the number one cryptocurrency starts to rally above the $9,400 level. BTCUSD bulls may target the $10,000 resistance level if they can continue to hold price above the $9,400 support level. BTCUSD buyers could target the $11,600 resistance level if they manage to force a sustained attack above the $10,000 resistance level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,000 level, key resistance is found at the $10,000 and the $10,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,000, sellers may test the $8,700 and $8,100 support levels.