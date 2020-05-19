The euro currency has continued to rally against the US dollar during the European trading session, with the pair reaching the 1.0940 area. Technical analysis currently shows that the EURUSD pair is testing towards the top of a large symmetrical triangle pattern. A breakout above the triangle pattern could cause the EURUSD pair to surge towards the 1.1100 resistance area.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.0900 level, key resistance is found at the 1.0940 and 1.0980 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.0900 level, key support is found at the 1.0800 and 1.0770 levels.