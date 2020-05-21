Ethereum is still struggling to find a clear directional bias, despite the cryptocurrency turning technically bullish above its key 200-day moving average. Technical analysis currently indicates that the bullish bias remains in play while price trades above the $200.00 level. A breakout above the $227.00 level will confirm that a new bullish trend is underway in the ETHUSD pair.

The ETHUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $200.00 level, key resistance is found at the $227.00 and the $255.00 levels.

If the ETHUSD pair trades below the $200.00, sellers may test the $190.00 and $175.00 support levels.