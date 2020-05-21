On Wednesday, the XAU/USD exchange rate consolidated at 1,750.00. During today’s morning, the rate declined below 1,740.00.

From a theoretical perspective, it is likely that the rate could re-test the lower pattern line in the 1,725.00 area in the nearest future.

If the given pattern holds, it is likely that a reversal north could follow. Note that the price for gold could face the resistance formed by the 55– and 100-hour SMAs near 1,743.00.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Otherwise, it is likely that the rate could breach the given pattern south and target the psychological level at 1,700.00.