Bitcoin has moved back above the $9,000 level after dip-buying interest came in from the $8,800 technical support area earlier today. Going forward, BTCUSD bulls need to move price back above the $9,300 level to further stabilize the cryptocurrency in the short-term. It is also noteworthy that bulls need to move price above the $9,800 level to avoid a bearish weekly reversal candle forming.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,300 level, key resistance is found at the $9,700 and the $10,000 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,300, sellers may test the $8,800 and $8,700 support levels.