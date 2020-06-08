Bitcoin continues to move in a narrow trading range ahead of the US session, as price remains trapped between the $9,300 to $9,800 level. A loss of the $9,300 support area could see the $9,000 support level tested, while an upside breakout could see price revisit the $10,100 area. Given the current bullish trend in the BTCUSD pair, a breakout to the upside seems more likely at this stage.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,300 level, key resistance is found at the $10,100 and the $10,500 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,300 level, sellers may test the $9,200 and $9,000 support levels.