The euro currency has continued to advance against the US dollar during the European trading session, as the greenback remains under intense selling pressure. The key upcoming technical resistance for the EURUSD pair is located around the 1.1380 level. Failure to move the EURUSD pair above the 1.1380 level could cause a major technical rejection back towards the 1.1240 support area.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1290 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1380 and 1.1410 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1290 level, key support is found at the 1.1240 and 1.1180 levels.