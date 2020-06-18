The Australian Dollar has declined by 73 basis points or 1.06% against the US Dollar on Wednesday.

Currently, the exchange rate is trading near a resistance cluster formed by the 50– and 100– hour SMAs near the 0.6892 area.

If the resistance cluster holds, a breakout could occur through the lower boundary of the ascending channel pattern.

However, if the AUD/USD pair breaks the 50– and 100– hour SMAs, bullish traders could pressure the price higher during the following trading session.