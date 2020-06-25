Bitcoin has quickly fallen back towards its weekly opening price after sellers moved in from the $9,600 technical area on Wednesday. Upside momentum started to fade as bulls had repeated trouble trying to rally the BTCUSD pair above the $9,800 level. A sustained loss of the $9,200 support level could see the number one crypto tumbling towards the $8,700 support area.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,400 level, key resistance is found at the $9,600 and the $9,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,400 level, sellers may test the $9,200 and $8,700 support levels.