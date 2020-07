The New Zealand Dollar has surged by 54 basis points or 0.82% against the US Dollar on since Wednesday’s trading session. The 100– hour SMA pressured the currency pair higher on Wednesday.

Everything being equal, the NZD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher within this session. The possible target for bullish traders would be at the 0.6620 level.

The currency exchange rate could make a retracement from the psychological level at 0.6600 in this session.