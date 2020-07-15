Bitcoin remains in recovery mode, following a short-lived drop towards the $9,100 level during yesterday’s US trading session. BTCUSD buyers need to anchor price above the $9,220 level to encourage further short-term buying towards the $9,475 resistance level. Traders should note that a breakout above the $9,475 level could trigger heavy technical buying towards the $9,800 level.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $9,220 level, key resistance is found at the $9,475 and the $9,800 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $9,220 level, sellers may test the $9,100 and $8,800 levels.