On the weekly chart of GBPAUD we see price declining sharply down from 2.08 high, after a very long but choppy upward movement that was in play for almost 4 years. Price is breaking below the lower corrective channel line which is evidence that further weakness may be seen, espeically as drop is unfolding impulsively. So when looking at a daily chart we expect to see a five wave drop, but that is not the case yet, so more weakness may come after a short-term rally up in wave 4 that can stop at 1.846 or maybe even at 1.87/1.88 resistance area.

GBP/AUD, weekly

GBP/AUD, daily