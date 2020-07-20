EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1417

The positive expectations were confirmed after the currency pair left the corrective phase during the last trading session. The bulls managed to push the price up to the resistance zone at 1.1440, and at the time of writing the analysis, the trading is just below that level. The sentiments are positive for breaking the main resistance at 1.1440 and reaching the next level at 1.1540. The key support remains at 1.1330.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1440 1.1500 1.1400 1.1330 1.1440 1.1560 1.1370 1.1240

USD/JPY

Current level – 107.35

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

After the formed double bottom, the bulls attacked the resistance at 107.45, and at the moment, the test of the mentioned zone is still ongoing. The sentiments are positive – to reach 107.70, and then for another test of the zone at 108.15. In a negative direction, the first major resistance lies in 106.80.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 107.46 108.15 107.16 106.40 107.70 109.35 106.80 106.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.2579

After the formed double bottom, the bulls attacked the resistance at 107.45, and at the moment, the test of the mentioned zone is still ongoing. The sentiments are positive – to reach 107.70, and then for another test of the zone at 108.15. In a negative direction, the first major resistance lies in 106.80.