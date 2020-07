The EUR/USD has formed a strong bullish move and we should see continuation of the bullish trend.

1.1460-70 is the POC zone which is also supported by the bullish order block. If the price moves to that zone we should see a move up as the next swing. Targets for the pair are 1.1558 followed by 1.1577 and 1.1590. Only below 1.1450, the pair will get back in the ranging mode. Pay attention to the ATR low too which is 1.1475.