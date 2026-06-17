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USDJPY Wave Analysis

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USDJPY: ⬇️ Sell

– USDJPY reversed from resistance level 160.500

– Likely to fall to support level 159.00

USDJPY currency pair recently reversed down from the resistance zone between the multi-month resistance level 160.500 (can be seen from the daily USDJPY chart below) and the upper daily Bollinger Band.

The downward reversal from this resistance zone started the active short-term correction iv.

Given the strength of the resistance level 160.50 and the overbought daily Stochastic, USDJPY currency pair can be expected to fall to the next support level 159.00.

USDJPY Wave Analysis – 17 June 2026


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