The US Dollar declined by 73 points or 0.55% against the Canadian Dollar during the first half of yesterday’s trading session. However, the currency pair regained some of the position at the day.

As for the near future, bullish traders are likely to pressure the exchange rate higher during the following trading session. The potential target will be at the 1.3473 area.

Though, the 100– hour simple moving average at 1.3458 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate today.