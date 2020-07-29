Litecoin has moved to a fresh multi-month trading high, with the popular cryptocurrency reaching the $58.00 resistance level. Traders are likely to buy any dips towards the $52.00 area in anticipation of further upside towards the $80.00 resistance level. Overall, the LTCUSD pair is now technically bullish and has invalidated a bearish head and shoulders pattern on the lower time frames.

The LTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $52.00 level, key resistance is found at the $60.00 and the $64.00 levels.

If the LTCUSD pair trades below the $52.00, sellers may test the $50.00 and $48.00 support levels.