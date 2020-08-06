The common currency resumed its bullish momentum after a brief consolidation near the 1.1750 handle.

With support firmly established, EURUSD is back trading close to the 1.1900 level, marking the July 31 highs.

A close above this level is required for the bullish momentum to continue further.

Above the 1.1900 level, the next key target will be the 1.2000 handle. This will mark another major milestone in tHE EURUSD currency pair that has only managed to rise since late May.

To the downside, the 1.1750 level is likely to see prices holding on to the floor.