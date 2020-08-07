The New Zealand Dollar surged by 58 basis points or 0.88% against the US Dollar on Thursday. The currency pair tested the weekly resistance level at 0.6688 during yesterday’s trading session.

Everything being equal, the NZD/USD exchange rate could continue to edge higher during the following trading session. The possible target for bullish traders will be at the 0.6700 level.

However, today’s macroeconomic data releases scheduled at 12:30 GMT could influence the movement of the currency exchange rate.