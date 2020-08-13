EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1809

The currency pair continued its upward movement from yesterday’s trading session and once more tested the minor resistance at 1.1815. If this resistance does not hold and the EUR/USD manages to stay above it, the euro is expected to continue to appreciate against the dollar and the pair should focus on the key resistance at 1.1903. The first important support lies at 1.1694. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the initial jobless claims for the United States (12:30 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1815 1.2080 1.1694 1.1580 1.1903 1.2200 1.1583 1.1460

USD/JPY

Current level – 106.67

The expectations are for the pair to continue its upward movement and for the yen to reach values ​​of 107.50 per dollar in the short term. This level is also an important resistance which, if breached, will lead the pair to a test of the next important resistance at 108.10. First support lies at 106.15.

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 106.70 107.50 106.15 104.85 106.70 108.10 105.55 104.20

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3059

The currency pair still can not get out of the range, in which it has been trading for several days – 1.3000 – 1.3180. However, the expectations are for a downward movement and a breach of the lower border of the range at 1.3000 in the short term. The lower and upper borders of the mentioned range act as important support and resistance, respectively.