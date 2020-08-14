The AUD/CHF currency pair has been trading within a falling wedge pattern since the middle of July.

From a theoretical point of view, it is likely that the exchange rate could continue to decline within the given pattern within the following trading sessions. Then, a breakout north could follow, and the rate could re-test the Fibo 50.00% at 0.6695.

In the meantime, note that the currency pair is pressured by the 55-, 100– and 200-hour moving averages in the 0.6550 area. Thus, it is likely that some downside potential could prevail in the market.