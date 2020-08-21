The GBP/NZD made a very strong breakout and bullish impulse above the 21 ema zone. The current consolidation pattern will probably be a base for multiple higher highs.

Price Charts and Technical Analysis

The GBP/NZD bullish momentum is strong. More than 20 candlesticks have not retraced back to the 21 ema zone (see green diamonds). This means that the impulse is probably a wave 3 (orange). And that any pullback is likely a wave 4. This is only invalidated if price retraces below the top of wave 1 (red x). In fact, multiple waves 3-4-5 could be remaining.

The next target is aiming at the 2.03-2.0325 zone. A bearish pullback could take place as the new high creates divergence. But a pullback is expected to retest the support zone (purple box) and use it for another bullish bounce and uptrend continuation.