The Canadian Dollar has surged by 1.73% against the Swiss Franc since the beginning of August. The currency pair breached the 0.6920 level during this week’s trading sessions.

As for the near future, the exchange rate will most likely continue to edge higher in the ascending channel pattern. The potential target for bullish traders would be at the 0.7000 level.

However, the monthly resistance level at 0.6949 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate in the shorter term.