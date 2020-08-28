EUR/USD is making a bullish move but the price is close to resistance. There is a lot of confluence at 88.6 Fibonacci.

Inner Trendline + 88.6 FIB and historical sellers make 1.1930 zone appealing to new sellers. If the market gets within the zone watch for a potential rejection lower. Today is Friday, a profit taking day so we might be seeing some nice moves. Targets for the bearish move are 1.1875 and 1.1860. EUR/USD should not be closing above 1.1960 else this scenario won’t be valid anymore.