The British pound is under minor downside pressure against the US dollar currency, following bearish Brexit news over the weekend. The GBPUSD pair is at risk of a further sell-off towards the 1.3150 area if the 1.3200 support level is broken today. Lower time frame analysis shows that if the 1.3200 level holds then a rally back towards the 1.3320 to 1.3350 area remains possible.

The GBPUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.3200 level, key support is found at the 1.3150 and 1.3100 levels.

If the GBPUSD pair trades above the 1.3200 level, key resistance is found at the 1.3320 and 1.3350 levels