Aussie is currently turning down from the first 0.73 resistance. Move is quite strong, so it can be considered as a resumption of the downtrend into a much lower wave c. However, the US sessions can be very tricky, and in a lot of cases can cause a new intraday flow with failure moves. As such, more complex wave B should still be considered I think, but sooner or later aussie will be lower, and maybe this will be the case when copper shows a top in wave 5 up here.

AUD/USD, 30Min

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Copper, 4h