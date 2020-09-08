Aussie is currently turning down from the first 0.73 resistance. Move is quite strong, so it can be considered as a resumption of the downtrend into a much lower wave c. However, the US sessions can be very tricky, and in a lot of cases can cause a new intraday flow with failure moves. As such, more complex wave B should still be considered I think, but sooner or later aussie will be lower, and maybe this will be the case when copper shows a top in wave 5 up here.
AUD/USD, 30Min
Copper, 4h