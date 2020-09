Silver is bullish. We could see a bounce between D L3 and D L4 as it’s a POC zone. Silver should be going up.

26.44-63 is the zone which has a confluence between 50.0 and 61.8. A bullish bounce might be targeting 27.06, 27.28 and 27.65. However, for the price to reach targets we need a stronger momentum. A close above 27.06 should show additional buyers and the price might get faster. Ideally the price should stay above 88.6 confluence 26.01 if the trend is to stay bullish.