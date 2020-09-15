The euro currency is increasingly bullish against the US dollar after the pair rallied towards the 1.1900 resistance level this morning. Technical analysis shows that a breakout above the 1.1900 level could see the EURUSD pair rallying towards the 1.1940 zone. To the downside, sellers need to break the 1.1840 level to increase bearish pressure towards the pair in the short-term.

The EURUSD pair is only bearish while trading below the 1.1840 level, key support is found at the 1.1810 and 1.1790 levels.

The EURUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 1.1840 level, key resistance is found at the 1.1915 and 1.1940 levels.