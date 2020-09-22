The BTCUSD pair is struggling to gain upside traction on Tuesday as risk-off sentiment remains high, and the US dollar continues to rally. Technical analysis shows that bulls need to rally the price above the $10,550 level to encourage a rally back towards the $11,100 level. To the downside, a daily time frame price close below the $10,080 level will provide a strong bearish signal.

The BTCUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the $10,550 level, key resistance is found at the $11,100 and the $11,400 levels.

If the BTCUSD pair trades below the $10,550 level, sellers may test the $10,200 and $10,000 levels.