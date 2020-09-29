The Pound Sterling has been edging higher against the Australian Dollar since the middle of September. The GBP/AUD currency pair has surged by 3.97% since September 11.

Technical indicators flash buying signals on the 4-hour and the daily time-frame charts. Most likely, bullish traders could continue to pressure the exchange rate higher within this week’s trading sessions.

However, a resistance cluster formed by the weekly R1 and the monthly R1 at 1.8332 could provide a barrier for bulls in the shorter term.