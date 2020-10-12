The common European currency has declined by 225 pips or 1.43% against the Canadian Dollar since September 30. The currency pair is currently trading in a narrow descending channel pattern.

All things being equal, the EUR/CAD exchange rate is likely to continue to edge lower in the descending channel pattern. Bearish traders could target a support cluster at the 1.5440 level.

However, the currency exchange rate might make a brief pullback towards the monthly pivot point at 1.5590 in the shorter term.